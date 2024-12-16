The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commiserated with the people and government of Benue State on the death of 20 people in the weekend’s boat mishap in Agatu local government area.

The Forum also commended the emergency responders for rescuing 11 of the travellers alive.

In a statement personally signed by the chairman of the forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Nigeria Governor’s forum commiserated with Governor Hyacinth Alia and the people of the state on the sad incident and prayed to God to repose the souls of the dead.

The forum also called on the regulatory authorities to step up oversights and enforcements to prevent these recurring incidents.

It equally appealed to citizens to avoid night travels, overloads, and adhere strictly to all safety protocols at all times in the larger interests of everyone.