The Network of People Living With HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) Lagos State chapter is calling on governments at all levels to normalise baseline tests for members at no cost, before administering antiretroviral medicines on them.

They made the call at the commemoration of the 2024 Lagos World AIDS Day.

Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) is a game changer in helping people living with HIV lead normal lives.

With support from donor agencies, the standard treatment which consists of a combination of drugs including Tenofovir, Lamivudine, and Dolutegravir (popularly called TLD) is given free of cost to people receiving HIV treatment and care in government owned and partner supported facilities.

With declining global funding in the HIV response, governments at all levels are being encouraged to lead from the front.

Stigma and discrimination are hurdles that must be overcome to support people living with HIV.

