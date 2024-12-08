Recovery of abandoned critical power assets at the port has saved the Niger Delta power holding company over 20 billion naira.

The Managing Director, electricity Company, Jennifer Adịghịje, disclosed this to journalists when she visited Alaoji Power plant in Ugwunagbor.

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company had earlier inspected the Alaoji Power Plant Ugwunagbo in September.

This follow up visit is part of efforts aimed at recovering the power plant to optimum performance.

The Managing Director, Chrome Consortium Energy Nigeria Limited, says their commitment to the project is unwavering and disclosed that significant achievements have been recorded following from her last visit.

Alaoji power plant is one of the projects that is being upgraded from open to combined cycle.

This, Mrs Adịghịje says will enhance generation capacity over the grid.

For the Her, NDPHC are committed to provide the enabling environment that helps deliver on the project just as she expressed optimism to recover lost time and deliver on their new target.