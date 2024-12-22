The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recorded significant victories in its anti-drug operations, including the interception of 256 wraps of cocaine weighing 6 kilograms at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

The arrest of Olisaka Chibuzo Calistus, a businessman, was made on December 15, 2024, during the clearance of passengers arriving on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 941 from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, via Addis Ababa. This seizure is the largest cocaine interception at the Kano airport since the establishment of the NDLEA command in 2006.

In a similar development, NDLEA operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, arrested an ex-convict, Olanrewaju Bada Akorede, who was attempting to export a consignment of Rohypnol concealed in cargo items, including gari, shoes, and men’s clothing, to South Africa. Akorede had previously served a sentence for drug trafficking but resumed illicit activities shortly after his release.

In another operation, an Italy-based businesswoman, Cynthia Akaeen, was intercepted on December 18 at Lagos Airport while trying to board a Royal Air Maroc flight to Italy. She was found with 9,190 tramadol tablets weighing 6 kilograms. Akaeen confessed that she was promised €1,000 for successful delivery.

Advertisement

NDLEA operatives also raided a warehouse in the building material market in Onitsha, Anambra State, on December 17, recovering 418,330 tramadol pills and 8,000 bottles of codeine syrup. In Lagos, a joint operation at Tincan Island Port on December 18 led to the seizure of 180,000 bottles of codeine syrup from a container originating from India.

In Borno State, multiple arrests in Maiduguri resulted in the recovery of 293,000 tramadol capsules, a pistol, live ammunition, and other psychoactive substances. A suspect, Modu Kolera, was also arrested on December 18 with 8.5 kilograms of cannabis, 5,000 tramadol pills, and various other substances in his vehicle. Further operations in Enugu and Oyo States led to the seizure of 94 kilograms and 33.5 kilograms of cannabis, respectively, while 32 kilograms of ephedrine were intercepted at the Young Shall Grow motor park in Lagos on December 16.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA intensified its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign through sensitization programs across schools, religious centers, and workplaces. These included lectures at Wajah Girls Government Day Secondary School in Adamawa and other schools in Kano and Kebbi States.

Commending the operatives for their dedication, NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) urged officers nationwide to sustain their efforts in reducing drug supply and demand.