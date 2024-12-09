Over a hundred internally displaced victims across Bokkos, Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, and Bassa council areas of Plateau now have a cause to celebrate the yuletide season.

Bags of rice, groundnut oil are among foot items distributed by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

The leadership of the national commission for refugees, migrants, and internally displaced persons, alongside the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, are in Jos for a visit.

Their first port of call was the government house, to the palace of the Gbom Gwom Jos then proceeded to an IDP camp in Bokkos to ascertain their living condition.

Having evaluated their condition, the delegation handed over some relief materials which were mostly food items, to improve their living conditions within the yuletide season.

Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

Next was the flagging off of the harvesting of a 200-hectare farm cultivated by internally displaced persons in the Kwall Bassa local government area in Plateau State.

The NCFR pledges to continue to support all displaced persons in line with their mandate until their resettlement.

