The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has launched the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR) Electronic Portal (E-Portal), a move towards modernizing aviation processes and enhancing operational efficiency across the sector.The launch, held at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja, was led by Acting Director-General Capt. Chris Najomo who described the E-Portal as a single-window platform designed to streamline DATR’s processes in line with international best practices, enhancing service delivery and fostering a seamless interface for stakeholders.

Also, Capt. Najomo highlighted the portal’s potential to usher in a new era of digital aviation characterized by innovation, competence, and improved productivity.

Expanding on the features of the portal, the Director of DATR, Mrs. Olayinka Babaoye-Iriobe, says process optimization, data centralization, real-time tracking, and increased transparency, are all embedded into the system.

Industry leaders in the aviation sector welcomed the initiative, with Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, and Air Peace CEO, Mr. Allen Onyema, commending NCAA’s commitment to transparency and global standards.

