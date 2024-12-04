The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for the immediate release of lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi, saying his arrest lacks any basis under the laws of Lagos State.

It also demanded a swift investigation into the invasion of his law firm, with the findings made public and those responsible held accountable.

The NBA President, Adam Osigwe, (SAN), stated on Tuesday night shortly after the news of the arrest filtered in that, These actions constitute a troubling breach of the rule of law and the sanctity of the legal profession.

While acknowledging that the Nigerian Police Force has the authority to investigate crimes under Sections 4 and 24 of the Police Act, 2020, this power must be exercised within the confines of the law and in respect of offenses recognized under Nigerian law.

The NBA leader added that the alleged offense of libel, for which mr Farotimi was reportedly arrested, is not recognized as a criminal offense under the laws of Lagos State, as The Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011 repealed the criminalization of defamation by omitting it from its provisions, in line with global best practices, which treat defamation as a civil wrong rather than a criminal offense.

Mr Osigwe stated that the Reports that phones were confiscated from lawyers and staff during this invasion highlight a severe disregard for the sanctity of legal practice and the constitutional rights of individuals.