The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda under the western Navy command has intercepted a boat with about one hundred thousand litres of stolen crude oil.

The Commander of the Forward Operating Base Captain Aliyu Usman, says troops while acting on credible intelligence deployed a response Team to patrol the Idiogba – Mahin riverine communities, in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda under the western Navy command has intercepted a boat with about one hundred thousand litres of stolen crude oil.

The Commander of the Forward Operating Base Captain Aliyu Usman, says troops while acting on credible intelligence deployed a response Team to patrol the Idiogba – Mahin riverine communities, in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda under the western Navy command has intercepted a boat with about one hundred thousand litres of stolen crude oil.

The Commander of the Forward Operating Base Captain Aliyu Usman, says troops while acting on credible intelligence deployed a response Team to patrol the Idiogba – Mahin riverine communities, in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda under the western Navy command has intercepted a boat with about one hundred thousand litres of stolen crude oil.

The Commander of the Forward Operating Base Captain Aliyu Usman, says troops while acting on credible intelligence deployed a response Team to patrol the Idiogba – Mahin riverine communities, in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda under the western Navy command has intercepted a boat with about one hundred thousand litres of stolen crude oil.

The Commander of the Forward Operating Base Captain Aliyu Usman, says troops while acting on credible intelligence deployed a response Team to patrol the Idiogba – Mahin riverine communities, in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda under the western Navy command has intercepted a boat with about one hundred thousand litres of stolen crude oil.

The Commander of the Forward Operating Base Captain Aliyu Usman, says troops while acting on credible intelligence deployed a response Team to patrol the Idiogba – Mahin riverine communities, in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda under the western Navy command has intercepted a boat with about one hundred thousand litres of stolen crude oil.

The Commander of the Forward Operating Base Captain Aliyu Usman, says troops while acting on credible intelligence deployed a response Team to patrol the Idiogba – Mahin riverine communities, in Ilaje Local Government Area.

Advertisement

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base Igbokoda under the western Navy command has intercepted a boat with about one hundred thousand litres of stolen crude oil.

The Commander of the Forward Operating Base Captain Aliyu Usman, says troops while acting on credible intelligence deployed a response Team to patrol the Idiogba – Mahin riverine communities, in Ilaje Local Government Area.