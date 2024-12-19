The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced plans to abolish the use of the dollar for Hajj-related payments, a move aimed at reducing the skyrocketing cost of Hajj fares.

This was disclosed by the Commission’s Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Argungu at his palace.

The Chairman explained that the practice of paying for essential Hajj activities, such as flights, in dollars has significantly contributed to the high cost of Hajj, making it unaffordable for many Nigerians.

Advertisement

Chairman Saleh commended the Federal Government for its support, particularly the Hajj subsidy, but expressed concern over the late payments of Hajj fares, which have led to Nigeria failing to fill its allocated quota of pilgrims.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to help facilitate the abolition of the dollar in pilgrimage-related transactions by engaging relevant stakeholders.

He highlighted that while pilgrims pay in Naira for lesser hajj (Umrah), airlines and other service providers insist on dollar payments for Hajj, creating unnecessary barriers for many intending pilgrims.

The Chairman emphasized that addressing this issue could result in a significant reduction in Hajj fares for the 2025 hajj exercise.

Advertisement

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced plans to abolish the use of the dollar for Hajj-related payments, a move aimed at reducing the skyrocketing cost of Hajj fares.

This was disclosed by the Commission’s Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Argungu at his palace.

The Chairman explained that the practice of paying for essential Hajj activities, such as flights, in dollars has significantly contributed to the high cost of Hajj, making it unaffordable for many Nigerians.

Advertisement

Chairman Saleh commended the Federal Government for its support, particularly the Hajj subsidy, but expressed concern over the late payments of Hajj fares, which have led to Nigeria failing to fill its allocated quota of pilgrims.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to help facilitate the abolition of the dollar in pilgrimage-related transactions by engaging relevant stakeholders.

He highlighted that while pilgrims pay in Naira for lesser hajj (Umrah), airlines and other service providers insist on dollar payments for Hajj, creating unnecessary barriers for many intending pilgrims.

The Chairman emphasized that addressing this issue could result in a significant reduction in Hajj fares for the 2025 hajj exercise.

Advertisement

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced plans to abolish the use of the dollar for Hajj-related payments, a move aimed at reducing the skyrocketing cost of Hajj fares.

This was disclosed by the Commission’s Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Argungu at his palace.

The Chairman explained that the practice of paying for essential Hajj activities, such as flights, in dollars has significantly contributed to the high cost of Hajj, making it unaffordable for many Nigerians.

Advertisement

Chairman Saleh commended the Federal Government for its support, particularly the Hajj subsidy, but expressed concern over the late payments of Hajj fares, which have led to Nigeria failing to fill its allocated quota of pilgrims.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to help facilitate the abolition of the dollar in pilgrimage-related transactions by engaging relevant stakeholders.

He highlighted that while pilgrims pay in Naira for lesser hajj (Umrah), airlines and other service providers insist on dollar payments for Hajj, creating unnecessary barriers for many intending pilgrims.

The Chairman emphasized that addressing this issue could result in a significant reduction in Hajj fares for the 2025 hajj exercise.

Advertisement

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced plans to abolish the use of the dollar for Hajj-related payments, a move aimed at reducing the skyrocketing cost of Hajj fares.

This was disclosed by the Commission’s Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Argungu at his palace.

The Chairman explained that the practice of paying for essential Hajj activities, such as flights, in dollars has significantly contributed to the high cost of Hajj, making it unaffordable for many Nigerians.

Advertisement

Chairman Saleh commended the Federal Government for its support, particularly the Hajj subsidy, but expressed concern over the late payments of Hajj fares, which have led to Nigeria failing to fill its allocated quota of pilgrims.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to help facilitate the abolition of the dollar in pilgrimage-related transactions by engaging relevant stakeholders.

He highlighted that while pilgrims pay in Naira for lesser hajj (Umrah), airlines and other service providers insist on dollar payments for Hajj, creating unnecessary barriers for many intending pilgrims.

The Chairman emphasized that addressing this issue could result in a significant reduction in Hajj fares for the 2025 hajj exercise.

Advertisement

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced plans to abolish the use of the dollar for Hajj-related payments, a move aimed at reducing the skyrocketing cost of Hajj fares.

This was disclosed by the Commission’s Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Argungu at his palace.

The Chairman explained that the practice of paying for essential Hajj activities, such as flights, in dollars has significantly contributed to the high cost of Hajj, making it unaffordable for many Nigerians.

Advertisement

Chairman Saleh commended the Federal Government for its support, particularly the Hajj subsidy, but expressed concern over the late payments of Hajj fares, which have led to Nigeria failing to fill its allocated quota of pilgrims.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to help facilitate the abolition of the dollar in pilgrimage-related transactions by engaging relevant stakeholders.

He highlighted that while pilgrims pay in Naira for lesser hajj (Umrah), airlines and other service providers insist on dollar payments for Hajj, creating unnecessary barriers for many intending pilgrims.

The Chairman emphasized that addressing this issue could result in a significant reduction in Hajj fares for the 2025 hajj exercise.

Advertisement

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced plans to abolish the use of the dollar for Hajj-related payments, a move aimed at reducing the skyrocketing cost of Hajj fares.

This was disclosed by the Commission’s Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Argungu at his palace.

The Chairman explained that the practice of paying for essential Hajj activities, such as flights, in dollars has significantly contributed to the high cost of Hajj, making it unaffordable for many Nigerians.

Advertisement

Chairman Saleh commended the Federal Government for its support, particularly the Hajj subsidy, but expressed concern over the late payments of Hajj fares, which have led to Nigeria failing to fill its allocated quota of pilgrims.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to help facilitate the abolition of the dollar in pilgrimage-related transactions by engaging relevant stakeholders.

He highlighted that while pilgrims pay in Naira for lesser hajj (Umrah), airlines and other service providers insist on dollar payments for Hajj, creating unnecessary barriers for many intending pilgrims.

The Chairman emphasized that addressing this issue could result in a significant reduction in Hajj fares for the 2025 hajj exercise.

Advertisement

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced plans to abolish the use of the dollar for Hajj-related payments, a move aimed at reducing the skyrocketing cost of Hajj fares.

This was disclosed by the Commission’s Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Argungu at his palace.

The Chairman explained that the practice of paying for essential Hajj activities, such as flights, in dollars has significantly contributed to the high cost of Hajj, making it unaffordable for many Nigerians.

Advertisement

Chairman Saleh commended the Federal Government for its support, particularly the Hajj subsidy, but expressed concern over the late payments of Hajj fares, which have led to Nigeria failing to fill its allocated quota of pilgrims.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to help facilitate the abolition of the dollar in pilgrimage-related transactions by engaging relevant stakeholders.

He highlighted that while pilgrims pay in Naira for lesser hajj (Umrah), airlines and other service providers insist on dollar payments for Hajj, creating unnecessary barriers for many intending pilgrims.

The Chairman emphasized that addressing this issue could result in a significant reduction in Hajj fares for the 2025 hajj exercise.

Advertisement

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has announced plans to abolish the use of the dollar for Hajj-related payments, a move aimed at reducing the skyrocketing cost of Hajj fares.

This was disclosed by the Commission’s Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Argungu at his palace.

The Chairman explained that the practice of paying for essential Hajj activities, such as flights, in dollars has significantly contributed to the high cost of Hajj, making it unaffordable for many Nigerians.

Advertisement

Chairman Saleh commended the Federal Government for its support, particularly the Hajj subsidy, but expressed concern over the late payments of Hajj fares, which have led to Nigeria failing to fill its allocated quota of pilgrims.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to help facilitate the abolition of the dollar in pilgrimage-related transactions by engaging relevant stakeholders.

He highlighted that while pilgrims pay in Naira for lesser hajj (Umrah), airlines and other service providers insist on dollar payments for Hajj, creating unnecessary barriers for many intending pilgrims.

The Chairman emphasized that addressing this issue could result in a significant reduction in Hajj fares for the 2025 hajj exercise.