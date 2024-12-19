The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control(NAFDAC) has shut down 150 shops at Eziukwu Market, Aba, Abia State, during a two-day operation.

In a statement shared on its X handle on Wednesday, the agency described the market as a hub for counterfeit and substandard products.

The Director, South-East Zone, Dr. Martins Iluyomade expressed dismay at the continued illegal activities, despite a previous undertaking signed by market leaders in December 2023 to expose counterfeiters.

NAFDAC reported that the seized items, valued at ₦5 billion, were destroyed.

NAFDAC reported that the seized items, valued at ₦5 billion, were destroyed.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye reaffirmed the Agency’s zero tolerance for such practices and emphasised its unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health while working toward a permanent solution to the problem of counterfeit products in the market.

