The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized various unregistered items valued at N3,818,802,720 in a raid in Lagos on Tuesday.

This was made known by the agency after its Investigation & Enforcement Directorate raided a warehouse at Apongbon in Oke Arin Market, following a tip-off about the sale of unregistered food products.

The agency revealed that the facility has been placed on hold pending the outcome of further investigations.

The warehouse management has also been summoned for questioning, and appropriate sanctions will follow after investigations are concluded.

Advertisement

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized various unregistered items valued at N3,818,802,720 in a raid in Lagos on Tuesday.

This was made known by the agency after its Investigation & Enforcement Directorate raided a warehouse at Apongbon in Oke Arin Market, following a tip-off about the sale of unregistered food products.

The agency revealed that the facility has been placed on hold pending the outcome of further investigations.

The warehouse management has also been summoned for questioning, and appropriate sanctions will follow after investigations are concluded.

Advertisement

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized various unregistered items valued at N3,818,802,720 in a raid in Lagos on Tuesday.

This was made known by the agency after its Investigation & Enforcement Directorate raided a warehouse at Apongbon in Oke Arin Market, following a tip-off about the sale of unregistered food products.

The agency revealed that the facility has been placed on hold pending the outcome of further investigations.

The warehouse management has also been summoned for questioning, and appropriate sanctions will follow after investigations are concluded.

Advertisement

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized various unregistered items valued at N3,818,802,720 in a raid in Lagos on Tuesday.

This was made known by the agency after its Investigation & Enforcement Directorate raided a warehouse at Apongbon in Oke Arin Market, following a tip-off about the sale of unregistered food products.

The agency revealed that the facility has been placed on hold pending the outcome of further investigations.

The warehouse management has also been summoned for questioning, and appropriate sanctions will follow after investigations are concluded.

Advertisement

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized various unregistered items valued at N3,818,802,720 in a raid in Lagos on Tuesday.

This was made known by the agency after its Investigation & Enforcement Directorate raided a warehouse at Apongbon in Oke Arin Market, following a tip-off about the sale of unregistered food products.

The agency revealed that the facility has been placed on hold pending the outcome of further investigations.

The warehouse management has also been summoned for questioning, and appropriate sanctions will follow after investigations are concluded.

Advertisement

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized various unregistered items valued at N3,818,802,720 in a raid in Lagos on Tuesday.

This was made known by the agency after its Investigation & Enforcement Directorate raided a warehouse at Apongbon in Oke Arin Market, following a tip-off about the sale of unregistered food products.

The agency revealed that the facility has been placed on hold pending the outcome of further investigations.

The warehouse management has also been summoned for questioning, and appropriate sanctions will follow after investigations are concluded.

Advertisement

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized various unregistered items valued at N3,818,802,720 in a raid in Lagos on Tuesday.

This was made known by the agency after its Investigation & Enforcement Directorate raided a warehouse at Apongbon in Oke Arin Market, following a tip-off about the sale of unregistered food products.

The agency revealed that the facility has been placed on hold pending the outcome of further investigations.

The warehouse management has also been summoned for questioning, and appropriate sanctions will follow after investigations are concluded.

Advertisement

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized various unregistered items valued at N3,818,802,720 in a raid in Lagos on Tuesday.

This was made known by the agency after its Investigation & Enforcement Directorate raided a warehouse at Apongbon in Oke Arin Market, following a tip-off about the sale of unregistered food products.

The agency revealed that the facility has been placed on hold pending the outcome of further investigations.

The warehouse management has also been summoned for questioning, and appropriate sanctions will follow after investigations are concluded.