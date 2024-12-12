The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has destroyed substandard and falsified medicinal products, as well as other unwholesome products, worth over 11billion naira.

The destruction exercise, which took place at the Akinyele dumpsite in Ibadan, is part of NAFDAC’s efforts to safeguard public health and rid the system of unwholesome and substandard regulated products.

The Director General of NAFDAC revealed that destroyed items include expired products voluntarily forfeited by those in the drug distribution channel, unregistered and unwholesome products raided from outlets and warehouses.

She said the agency has so far employed several strategies to fulfill its mandate, including registration of regulated products, laboratory testing, inspection of production facilities and warehouses, post-marketing surveillance activities, and investigation and enforcement.

