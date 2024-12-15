President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bill has been hailed as a comprehensive legislation by Muslim faithful, aimed at transforming Nigeria’s tax system to boost revenue generation and support economic growth.

They view it as a welcome development, although they acknowledge the need for further discussion.

The proposed legislation introduces significant changes to corporate income tax, personal income tax, and value-added tax, aiming to create a more equitable and efficient taxation model.

The faithful said this during The Fajr Centre First Quran Graduation ceremony in Lagos.