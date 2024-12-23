Mozambique’s top court has confirmed the ruling party Frelimo’s victory in an October election which sparked massive protests by opposition groups who say the vote was rigged.

The Constitutional Council has the final say over the electoral process and its ruling is likely to spark further protests in Mozambique, a Southern African country of close to 35 million people which Frelimo has governed since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane claims the October 9 vote was rigged in favour of Frelimo and that a separate count shows he won enough votes to take the office.

