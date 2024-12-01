The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) is advocating for the establishment of the Ogoni Development Authority.

The organisation made the demand during the Ogoni National Congress, which was held at the MOSOP Secretariat in Bori, Khana Local Government Area.

According to them, the new body will be essential in promoting socioeconomic growth and infrastructure development on Ogoni land.

It would be funded with 20 percent allocation of all revenue

generated from oil activities in Ogoniland.

On the resumption of oil exploration in their area, MOSOP says the federal government must first engage in open negotiation with the people.