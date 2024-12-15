The Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association has inaugurated a Cattle Market in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State to bring an end to Cattle Rustling which mostly results into farmer-herder crises in the country.

The new market will create job opportunities for youths of the association and foster interethnic integration among diverse ethnics groups.

Farmer-Herder crises has been age-long challenge leading to the death of thousands and destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

This is mostly as a result of cattle rustling by farmers and intrusion into farmlands by herders.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-Cultural Association is not oblivious of this and it’s seeking lasting solutions to this menace.

It is for this reason that the association is establishing this Maliya International Cattle Market in Nasarawa state

This is aimed at reducing excessive grazing and create a market for herders and farmers to interface.

The association believes that the initiative will help in achieving the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, established by President Bola Tinubu.

Unveiling the cattle market, the Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu expressed delight over the initiative.

Senator Adamu who was represented by his associate wants the association to prioritize peace and harmonious co-existence in the country.

A cultural festival was also organised by the association to display her rich heritage and cuisines.

