Nigerians have been urged to continue to support policies and programmes of President Bola Tinubu in order to reposition the country.

The Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako made this known during the distribution of subsidy removal palliative and free medical outreach organized for the people of Yewaland.

In the spirit of Christmas and efforts to cushing the effects of economic hardship due to removal of subsidy on petroleum products, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako has appealed to Nigerians to continue to support programmes and policies of President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister says the President and his team are working towards stabilizing the economy of the country.

He made this known during the distribution of subsidy removal palliative and free medical outreach organized for people of Ogun West.

In order to guide against stampede, the Minister and his team distributed the rice and fertilizers to people through different groups, such as traders, artisans, community associations, religious groups and farmers.

Leaders in the area appreciates President Bola Tinubu and the Minister for the gesture.

They say palliative will assist the beneficiaries.

The free medical outreach also provided opportunity for residents of Ayetoto and other parts of Yewaland to check their health status before they return to their various groups and associations to get their palliative.

