Instagram and WhatsApp are now back online after a mass global outage affected several Meta-owned apps on Wednesday.

Facebook has yet to confirm whether all its issues have been resolved.

Over 22,000 people reported issues with Facebook on Wednesday evening and over 18,000 struggled to use WhatsApp, according to outage-tracking site Downdetector.

Problems with the apps were reported in the UK, parts of Europe.

The outages started around 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.

Its numbers are based on reports of outages and the actual number of users affected may vary considerably.

Soon after users reported issues, Meta said it was aware of a “technical issue” that was “impacting some users’ ability to access our apps” and said it was working to fix things as soon as possible.

A variety of issues were reported including not being able to use the apps at all or feeds not refreshing for certain users.

Meta’s platforms are some of the most popular in the world. Facebook has over three billion active monthly users.

The biggest outage Meta experienced was in 2021 when founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the disruption caused.

On that occasion, Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram services went down for almost six hours.