Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has congratulated Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the Super Falcons on their wins at the 2024 Confederation of African Football, CAF, Awards, describing the event as a night of glory for both Nigerian football and the nation in general.

“Congratulations to Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the Super Falcons on their well deserved awards as Africa’s Male Footballer of the Year, Female Goalkeeper of the Year, and Female National Team of the Year, respectively, at the prestigious CAF Awards, 2924.

“It was indeed a night of glory for Nigeria. You shone like a million stars through a dint of hard work and patriotism in the year under review and we are super proud of you all.

“I hope these serve as your stepping stones unto higher ground in your individual footballing careers and for Nigerian football in general. Again, congratulations,” he stated.

