A major fire broke out on Saturday at Oakview Estate, Gbalajam, Woji Extension in Port Harcourt, destroying makeshift houses popularly known as batchers.

Firefighters arrived considerably later and were able to extinguish the inferno after great destruction.

Residents of adjacent buildings and neighbors working together were able to stop the fire from spreading to their flats before the arrival of the Fire Service.

Residents of the impacted “batchers” were able to preserve some items.

There were no casualties from the incident.

The fire has been extinguished, but firefighters remain on the scene to ensure that the job is done correctly.