An unconfirmed number of residents of Okija community in Anambra state have reportedly lost their lives in a stampede.

According to reports, the stampede occurred on Saturday morning during an event for the distribution of rice.

Various online videos gotten indicate that the incident happened at the venue of the distribution of bags or rice procured by a wealthy individual in the community for distribution to indigent women ahead of the Christmas Festivity.

TVC News gathered that the victims and hundreds of others stormed the venue in their numbers to benefit from the largesse, resulting to stampede which claimed the lives of the dead.

In a telephone interview with the member representing Ihiala Constituency 2, in the Anambra state House of Assembly, Golden Ilo who described the incident as an unfortunate situation that befell the community.

According to him, the benefactor desired to assist his people with bags of rice to cushion the effect of the economic hardship in the country.

Mr Ilo who appealed to the people to be calm, said efforts were on to contain the situation.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command was aware of the situation and has sent officers to the venue.

He however noted that the details of the report was still sketchy as the command was already investigating the incident.