Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of over ₦684 billion naira into law.

The signing ceremony took place at the Governor’s Chamber in Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor Makinde commended the legislators for their swift approval of the budget.

During the ceremony, Mr. Makinde expressed his gratitude to labour leaders for their cooperation and assured state civil servants that they would receive their 13th salary on or before December 31st.

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin , explained that the House had carefully reviewed the budget proposals from various ministries, departments, and agencies before approving the final amount.