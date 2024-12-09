Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s kinsmen in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State’s are seeking for the creation of a first-class monarch, which will be known as the Madagali Chiefdom.

They presented their request to the Governor in Yola during a courtesy call on him.

The people of Madagali local government say they do not want to be left behind in the social strata of the state.

They are now seeking for the creation of additional traditional stools.

Advertisement

The former Governor of the state Bala James Ngillari is the brain behind the demand for his people.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the governor at government house Yola, former governor Ngillari, presented the request of his people noting that the creation of the Madagali Chiefdom would bring the government closer to the grassroots level.

Mr. Saleh Kinjir and others commend Governor Fintiri for restoring

normalcy in Madagali Local Government Area, which was previously

Advertisement

affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

On its part Governor Fintiri thanked the Madagali people for the visit

and called on them to embrace unity and love for development.

He assured them that his administration will continue to perform well

Advertisement

and urged the people to take ownership of the properties and

infrastructural facilities provided by the government.

Presently various community leaders from Northern and Central

senatorial districts of Adamawa state are mounting pressure on the

Advertisement

Fintiri led administration to establish a chiefdom for their people.