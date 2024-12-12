A devastating fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, reducing a prominent rice mill in Ega, Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State, to ashes.

The facility, jointly owned by one Mr. Amodu and the late Alhaji Muhammed, was completely consumed by flames in an incident described by eyewitnesses as suspicious.

Musa, a stakeholder in the rice milling company, recounted that the security guard on duty reported hearing an explosion resembling the sound of a matchstick igniting fuel.

Moments later, the fire rapidly engulfed the entire rice mill. Due to the absence of electricity at the time, the guard was unable to identify any figures or potential culprits in the darkness.

“This is a period when we experience peak sales because of the festive season,” Musa lamented, emphasizing the economic impact of the loss.

The rice mill was a significant contributor to the local economy, especially during high-demand periods.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but authorities have been urged to launch a thorough investigation to determine if foul play was involved and to prevent future incidents.

