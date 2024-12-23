Public sensitisation on the benefits of used cooking oil is crucial for promoting sustainable waste management.

This was the focus of a forum discussing the environmental and health hazards of used cooking oil, as well as the opportunities it presents.

Groundnut oil, popularly called ororo in southwestern Nigeria, is a staple ingredient for frying many delicacies.

But concerns are growing over how it is disposed of, with warnings about its harmful effects on human health and the environment.

Advertisement

In response to these concerns, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency has organized a sensitisation program.

The initiative targets stakeholders in the food value chain, emphasizing proper disposal methods and eco-friendly alternatives for managing used cooking oil.

While promoting wealth creation, the agency remains committed to ensuring no one is left behind in the drive toward a healthier and more sustainable Lagos.

For stakeholders in Lagos, this forum is not just about reducing waste—it’s about embracing sustainable practices for a healthier future.

Advertisement