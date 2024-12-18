The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has given an update on a road traffic accident which occurred on the outward Berger section of the inward Otedola Bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The Agency said upon arrival at the scene, it discovered that a mini yellow commercial bus (Korope) registration number KEY 301 XB was involved in an accident.
It added that the Bus was involved in a head-on collision with a police patrol van that was driving against traffic (one-way).
Read Full Update Below…
– Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded in the incident.
– Five (5) occupants of the bus, including the driver and conductor, sustained various degrees of injuries.
The breakdown of the injured victims is as follows:
– 4 males
– 1 female
– The injured victims received immediate medical attention from the Agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Unit and LASAMBUS.
– Two of the victims were subsequently transported to the hospital for further medical attention.
– The affected bus was recovered from the road and moved to a lay-by with aid of the Agency’s Lite Tow truck.
– The accident mini bus has been recovered.
– Vehicular activities has been restored.
– Recovery operation has been concluded.