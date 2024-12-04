The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the agency saddled with the overall responsibility of coordinating emergencies/disasters in the State attended a total of 141 incidents across the state in the month of November 2024.

When compared to 141 in January, 156 in February, 148 in March, 132 April, 147 in May, 126 in June, 123 incidents in July, 121 in August, 126 in September, and 147 in October, totalling 1,508 incidents attended so far in Y2024 and a grand total of 7,950 incidents attended by LASEMA between 1st June 2019 and 30th November, 2024.

Analysis of the 141 emergency incidents attended in the month of November, 2024 by the Agency reveals that Road Accident category rank highest with a record of 46 vehicular incidents, followed by 32 incidents in the Truck/Tanker category comprising of 19 Accidents and 8 Broken Down Trucks, 3 Fallen Containers and 2 Fallen Trucks in second place, 24 Fire Outbreaks in third place, 22 Medical incidents in fourth place, 16 Others comprising of 3 Assaults in fifth place and 1 Impending Building Collapse in sixth place.

The Local Government Emergency Trends reveals that in the month of November 2024, of the 20 Local Governments in Lagos State, Alimosho LGA ranked highest with 21 out of the 141 incidents recorded in the State during this period, followed by Oshodi/Isolo, Ikeja and Lagos Island LGAs which recorded 14 incidents at second place, Kosofe LGA recorded 13 incidents at third place, Mushin and Eti-Osa LGAs recorded 11 incidents in fourth place, while Ibeju-Lekki recorded 9 incidents at fifth place.

Meanwhile, Surulere recorded 8 incidents at the sixth place, Lagos Mainland and Shomolu recorded 5 incidents each at seventh place, just as Apapa LGA recorded 4 incidents at eighth place, Amuwo-Odofin, Agege, Ajeromi Ifelodun and Ikorodu LGAs recorded 2 incidents each at the ninth place, while Epe, Ojo, Badagry and Outside Lagos boundary interventions recorded 1 incident each to occupy the tenth place, while Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area recorded no incidents whatsoever at the eleventh position during the period under review.

So far in Y2024, the Agency has attended to a total of 1,508 incidents from 1st January to 30th November, 2024. Evaluation of the Monthly Emergency Trends reveals that the highest number of incident in a month was recorded in February when the Agency attended to 156 incidents, followed by 148 in March, 147 in May, and October, then 141 incidents in January and November, while the lowest number of incidents was recorded in the month of August, 2024, when the Agency attended to 121 incidents, followed by 123 incidents in July and 126 in June and September, 2024.

Analysis of the 1,508 incidents attended so far this year according to categorisation of incidents, available records show that the Truck/Tanker category ranks highest with 464 incidents in the past eleven months. This number is made up of 316 Truck Accidents, 118 Broken Down Truck/Tankers, 17 Fallen Trucks/Tankers, 10 Fallen Containers and 3 Stuck Trucks.

The Road Accidents category ranks second highest with 400 incidents which comprises of 380 Vehicle Accidents, 18 Breakdowns, and 2 others, while the Fire Disaster category ranks third with 252 incidents which comprises of 235 Fire Outbreaks, 6 Tanker/Truck Fires and 11 Cars/BRTs, the Medical category ranks fourth with 230 incidents that comprises of 7 Dead Bodies, 3 Attempted Suicides and 220 others.

Other events category rank fifth with 109 incidents comprising of 102 various events, 2 demolitions, 4 Assaults and 1 Power line incident, while Building Collapse category that comprises of 31 incidents comprise of 24 Building Collapses, 4 Partial Collapses, 2 Impending Collapses, and 1 other incident rank sixth, while the Explosion category which comprises of 8 Gas Explosions rank seventh.

The Marine category made up of 6 Flood incidents comprises of 3 Flood incidents, and 3 Boat Capsize rank eighth, the Spillage/Leakage category made up of 5 incidents which comprises of 2 Gas, 1 Diesel, 1 Pipeline and 1 Gas Tanker spills, ranks ninth, while the Air/Train Accident category which recorded 3 incidents so far in the year, ranks tenth.

On it’s part, Data of Emergencies in Local Government reveals that Alimosho LGA with the largest landmass and dense population records the highest number of incidents so far in 2024 with 241 out of the 1,508 incidents, followed by 163 incidents attended in Ikeja and 145 incidents in Eti-Osa LGAs, while, Badagry Local Government Area recorded the lowest number of incidents so far in the year with 4 emergency incidents.

Analysis of the 1,508 incidents attended so far by the Agency from January to November, 2024, the 7 Units/Basis of LASEMA attended to 971 Emergencies, while 537 Medical Emergencies were attended to by the Agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Unit. The 537 incidents are made up of 53 medical incidents attended to in January, 48 in February, 50 in March, 53 in April, 52 in May, 42 in June, 44 in July, 41 in August, 42 in September, 52 in October, and 60 medical incidents in November, 2024.

The records show that November recorded the highest number of Medical Emergencies with 60 incidents, while January and April rank second with 53 incidents each, closely followed by May and October ranking third with 52 medical incidents, while August recorded the lowest number of Medical Emergencies with 41 Incidents, while June and September rank second lowest with 42 Medical Incidents with July ranking third lowest with 44 Medical Incidents.

Yearly Emergency Trends during the Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu led administration shows that LASEMA has attended to a total of 7,950 incidents. This comprises of 513 incidents from 1st June to 31st December, 2019, and 1,043 from 1st January to 31st December 2020, then 1,743 incidents were recorded in 2021, followed by 1,682 incidents in 2022, and 1,461 incidents in 2023 while 1,508 incidents has been recorded so far from 1st January to 30th November, 2024.

Annual analysis reveals that emergency incidents peaked in Lagos in 2021 with 1,743 incidents, dropped to 1,682 incidents in 2022, and more decline to 1,461 incidents in 2023 and 1,508 recorded so far in 2024 as the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration continuously strives to train and re-equip the Agency to meet present day challenges in emergency/disaster management, reposition from emergency response, to Disaster Risk Reduction, in line with international best practices.