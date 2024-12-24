Lagos Water Corporation (LSWC) has restored water supply to the residents of Park View Estate, Ikoyi of Lagos State, after a recent shutdown for rehabilitation works at the Alexander Mini Waterworks.

The Corporation disclosed this at a close out meeting on the project held on Monday 23rd December 2024 at the LSWC Headquarters, Water-House, Ijora, Lagos.

LSWC added that rehabilitation works were important to complete the overhauling of critical components of the waterworks to improve service delivery to the affected areas.

The Corporation thanked the residents for their patience, cooperation, and understanding during the shutdown period and reassured them of Lagos State Government commitment towards effective water delivery in the state.

The Corporation’s Managing Director, Engr. Mukhtaar Temitope Tijani wishes Lagosians Merry Christmas and New Year in advance and urges residents to use water prudently during and after the celebrations.