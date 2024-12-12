An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday has set aside a bench warrant issued against the Former Managing Director of Assets Management Cooperation of Nigeria (AMCON) Ahmed Kuru, in the alleged N76 billion and $31.5 million fraud involving Arik Airline.

Other defendants are former Receiver Manager of Arik Airline Ltd, Kamilu Omokide; Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Captain Roy Ilegbodu; Union Bank Ltd and Super Bravo Ltd.

The five defendants were to be arraigned on December 3 on alleged theft, abuse of office, making false statements to public officer and stealing by dishonestly taking the property of another, proffered against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but Mr Kuru’s absence stalled the arraignment, prompting the judge to issue an arrest warrant against him.

Justice Mojisola Dada set aside the bench warrant against the second defendant, following his presence in court on Thursday and motion on notice filed by his counsel, Olasupo Shasore (SAN).

Justice Dada, in her short ruling, set aside the bench warrant in view of the second defendant’s presence in court and adjourned the case until Jan.20, 2025, the earlier scheduled date for arraignment.

“In view of the attendance of the second defendant in court and the undertaking signed by the learned silk to ensure his attendance in court at any given time and no objection by the prosecution, the second defendant’s application of motion on notice is hereby granted and the bench warrant set aside,” the judge said

Earlier, Mr Shasore, in his motion on notice dated Dec. 12, had signed an undertaken and assured the court that he would produce his client for arraignment on Jan. 20, 2025 and also made sure that he attended his trial.

EFCC Counsel, Wahab Shittu (SAN), did not object to the application since the counsel to the second defendant had signed an undertaken to produce the defendant for arraignment.

“My lord, if the learned silk is assuring the court that the second defendant will be available on Jan. 20 for his arraignment, we will not be objecting the application.

“We could not contact him the ways others were contacted and his counsel has signed an undertaken that he will produce him, knowing the consequences of the undertaken, the prosecution will not be objecting to the revocation of the bench warrant against the second defendant,” Dr Shittu said.