Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dangyadi, says the federal government will not tolerate unhealthy labour practices, including child labour and irregular labour migration.

The recently appointed Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dangyadi, held his first interactive meeting with the media to unveil his agenda.

He said top on his mind is to achieve industrial peace and harmony between workers and their organisations.

Other issues of focus include eradicating child labour and irregular migration.

The Minister assured that government will create an enabling environment for job creation, particularly through skill acquisition programmes.

On the new minimum wage, Mr. Dangyadi says government at state and federal levels are committed to ensuring implementation.

The media tasks the Ministry to embrace a culture of innovation and sustainability

As part of efforts to promote industrial peace, the Minister says government has put in place, a National Industrial Relations Policy, NIRP to strengthen relationships between labour unions and employers.

