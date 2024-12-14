The Kogi State Government has stated that paying the December Salary on the 14th of December allows Civil Servants to prepare and enjoy their Christmas and New Year holidays after working so hard all year.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, stated that with Governor Usman Ododo’s kind assent, civil officials who wish to travel for vacation can now plan ahead of time without having to wait for their salaries later in the month.

Fanwo, who addressed newsmen on Saturday, said a similar thing was done during the Sallah break to enable Civil Servants celebrate with their loved ones.

“The Kogi State Government has paid the December 2024 salaries today to enable Civil Servants to begin the preparation for their holidays in earnest and to enable them enjoy the yuletide.

“Our civil servants have worked hard over the years and have supported our development policies and projects in no small measures. It is incumbent on us to also make their yuletide an enjoyable one through timely payment of their salaries.

“The early payment is aimed at ensuring the civil servants get their basic needs in good time for the yuletide,” he said.

Fanwo said the Governor would continue to prioritise the welfare of civil servants in the state in his continued commitment to rewarding hardwork and dedication to duties.

It would be recalled that Kogi State was one of the very first states to pay the new minimum wage to the state’s workforce.

In a related development, civil servants in the state have continued to commend the Governor for giving priority to their welfare.

A civil servant, Mr Segun Adegboyega told newsmen that the “alert wasn’t a surprise” as the same thing was done during the last Sallah.

“We knew the Governor would pay before Christmas but we didn’t know it would be this early. He has prioritised our welfare and we will continue to thank him for his love for the civil servants.”

Another civil servant, Hajara Musa said the Governor is Mr Alert. She said the civil servants were grateful to Alh. Yahaya Bello for giving the state a humane Governor like Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo.