The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has commiserated with the Kogi State government and the families and victims involved in the recent tragic boat accident that occurred in the Kupa Ebbe Village, Kupa South Local Government area of the state during the early hours of Thursday.

Mr. Oyetola extended heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

The Minister in a statement reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication and that of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to ensuring the safe operation of the nation’s waterways.

Advertisement

He stated that the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is collaborating with not just the Kogi State Government but all States, relevant Stakeholders to mitigate the risk of further casualties along our waterways.

While commending the swift response of NIWA and the Kogi State Government that led to the rescue of some survivors, He charged NIWA to enforce the compliance of “NIWA’s Waterways Transportation Code” and charge erring offenders.

Advertisement

He also called on boat operators and traditional and community leaders to drive the process of ensuring their communes desist from embarking on boats rides between dusk and dawn, noting that the government alone can not drive this process wholly.