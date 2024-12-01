Kebbi State is set to host the 2024 National Qur’an Recitation Competition from December 19th to 27th.

The week-long event kicked off with an inaugural meeting of a high-powered committee, comprising esteemed Islamic jurists, academicians, and government technocrats. The meeting took place at the Palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu.

Emir Mera expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to organised a successful competition and extended an invitation to all Muslims to attend the event.

A delegation from the Centre for Islamic Studies at Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, briefed the committee on the event’s processes and operational structure, known as MUSABAQA.

The emir reminded the members about the enormity of the task before them, calling for absolute dedication towards ensuring its success.

