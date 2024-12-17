Wife of Kebbi State state governor Nafisa Idris has donated 50 million naira to help bolster Small and Medium Enterprises in the State.

The contribution was announced at the 6th edition of the ‘Kebbi Business Expo Week’ held in Birnin Kebbi.

The event features a vibrant exhibition showcasing variety of products crafted by women entrepreneurs, local delicacies, creativity and resilience of Kebbi women.

The governor’s wife, Nafisa Idris, describes this initiative as a reflection of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their socio-economic contributions, especially at this challenging time.

Advertisement

She also sees the donation as necessary for empowering small businesses to improve the lives of women and their families in the state.

Fatima Radda, the wife of Katsina State Governor, Commends Kebbi’s robust dedication to women’s empowerment’

Abdullahi Musa is representing the founder of the Kebbi Business Expo, and these are his words.

Nafisa Kende owner of Teekays collection expresses her heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, while Shemau Tukir Bashar acknowledges the vital role women play in a society.

Advertisement

Wife of Kebbi State state governor Nafisa Idris has donated 50 million naira to help bolster Small and Medium Enterprises in the State.

The contribution was announced at the 6th edition of the ‘Kebbi Business Expo Week’ held in Birnin Kebbi.

The event features a vibrant exhibition showcasing variety of products crafted by women entrepreneurs, local delicacies, creativity and resilience of Kebbi women.

The governor’s wife, Nafisa Idris, describes this initiative as a reflection of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their socio-economic contributions, especially at this challenging time.

Advertisement

She also sees the donation as necessary for empowering small businesses to improve the lives of women and their families in the state.

Fatima Radda, the wife of Katsina State Governor, Commends Kebbi’s robust dedication to women’s empowerment’

Abdullahi Musa is representing the founder of the Kebbi Business Expo, and these are his words.

Nafisa Kende owner of Teekays collection expresses her heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, while Shemau Tukir Bashar acknowledges the vital role women play in a society.

Advertisement

Wife of Kebbi State state governor Nafisa Idris has donated 50 million naira to help bolster Small and Medium Enterprises in the State.

The contribution was announced at the 6th edition of the ‘Kebbi Business Expo Week’ held in Birnin Kebbi.

The event features a vibrant exhibition showcasing variety of products crafted by women entrepreneurs, local delicacies, creativity and resilience of Kebbi women.

The governor’s wife, Nafisa Idris, describes this initiative as a reflection of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their socio-economic contributions, especially at this challenging time.

Advertisement

She also sees the donation as necessary for empowering small businesses to improve the lives of women and their families in the state.

Fatima Radda, the wife of Katsina State Governor, Commends Kebbi’s robust dedication to women’s empowerment’

Abdullahi Musa is representing the founder of the Kebbi Business Expo, and these are his words.

Nafisa Kende owner of Teekays collection expresses her heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, while Shemau Tukir Bashar acknowledges the vital role women play in a society.

Advertisement

Wife of Kebbi State state governor Nafisa Idris has donated 50 million naira to help bolster Small and Medium Enterprises in the State.

The contribution was announced at the 6th edition of the ‘Kebbi Business Expo Week’ held in Birnin Kebbi.

The event features a vibrant exhibition showcasing variety of products crafted by women entrepreneurs, local delicacies, creativity and resilience of Kebbi women.

The governor’s wife, Nafisa Idris, describes this initiative as a reflection of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their socio-economic contributions, especially at this challenging time.

Advertisement

She also sees the donation as necessary for empowering small businesses to improve the lives of women and their families in the state.

Fatima Radda, the wife of Katsina State Governor, Commends Kebbi’s robust dedication to women’s empowerment’

Abdullahi Musa is representing the founder of the Kebbi Business Expo, and these are his words.

Nafisa Kende owner of Teekays collection expresses her heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, while Shemau Tukir Bashar acknowledges the vital role women play in a society.

Advertisement

Wife of Kebbi State state governor Nafisa Idris has donated 50 million naira to help bolster Small and Medium Enterprises in the State.

The contribution was announced at the 6th edition of the ‘Kebbi Business Expo Week’ held in Birnin Kebbi.

The event features a vibrant exhibition showcasing variety of products crafted by women entrepreneurs, local delicacies, creativity and resilience of Kebbi women.

The governor’s wife, Nafisa Idris, describes this initiative as a reflection of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their socio-economic contributions, especially at this challenging time.

Advertisement

She also sees the donation as necessary for empowering small businesses to improve the lives of women and their families in the state.

Fatima Radda, the wife of Katsina State Governor, Commends Kebbi’s robust dedication to women’s empowerment’

Abdullahi Musa is representing the founder of the Kebbi Business Expo, and these are his words.

Nafisa Kende owner of Teekays collection expresses her heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, while Shemau Tukir Bashar acknowledges the vital role women play in a society.

Advertisement

Wife of Kebbi State state governor Nafisa Idris has donated 50 million naira to help bolster Small and Medium Enterprises in the State.

The contribution was announced at the 6th edition of the ‘Kebbi Business Expo Week’ held in Birnin Kebbi.

The event features a vibrant exhibition showcasing variety of products crafted by women entrepreneurs, local delicacies, creativity and resilience of Kebbi women.

The governor’s wife, Nafisa Idris, describes this initiative as a reflection of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their socio-economic contributions, especially at this challenging time.

Advertisement

She also sees the donation as necessary for empowering small businesses to improve the lives of women and their families in the state.

Fatima Radda, the wife of Katsina State Governor, Commends Kebbi’s robust dedication to women’s empowerment’

Abdullahi Musa is representing the founder of the Kebbi Business Expo, and these are his words.

Nafisa Kende owner of Teekays collection expresses her heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, while Shemau Tukir Bashar acknowledges the vital role women play in a society.

Advertisement

Wife of Kebbi State state governor Nafisa Idris has donated 50 million naira to help bolster Small and Medium Enterprises in the State.

The contribution was announced at the 6th edition of the ‘Kebbi Business Expo Week’ held in Birnin Kebbi.

The event features a vibrant exhibition showcasing variety of products crafted by women entrepreneurs, local delicacies, creativity and resilience of Kebbi women.

The governor’s wife, Nafisa Idris, describes this initiative as a reflection of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their socio-economic contributions, especially at this challenging time.

Advertisement

She also sees the donation as necessary for empowering small businesses to improve the lives of women and their families in the state.

Fatima Radda, the wife of Katsina State Governor, Commends Kebbi’s robust dedication to women’s empowerment’

Abdullahi Musa is representing the founder of the Kebbi Business Expo, and these are his words.

Nafisa Kende owner of Teekays collection expresses her heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, while Shemau Tukir Bashar acknowledges the vital role women play in a society.

Advertisement

Wife of Kebbi State state governor Nafisa Idris has donated 50 million naira to help bolster Small and Medium Enterprises in the State.

The contribution was announced at the 6th edition of the ‘Kebbi Business Expo Week’ held in Birnin Kebbi.

The event features a vibrant exhibition showcasing variety of products crafted by women entrepreneurs, local delicacies, creativity and resilience of Kebbi women.

The governor’s wife, Nafisa Idris, describes this initiative as a reflection of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their socio-economic contributions, especially at this challenging time.

Advertisement

She also sees the donation as necessary for empowering small businesses to improve the lives of women and their families in the state.

Fatima Radda, the wife of Katsina State Governor, Commends Kebbi’s robust dedication to women’s empowerment’

Abdullahi Musa is representing the founder of the Kebbi Business Expo, and these are his words.

Nafisa Kende owner of Teekays collection expresses her heartfelt gratitude for the initiative, while Shemau Tukir Bashar acknowledges the vital role women play in a society.