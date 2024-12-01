In a progressive step toward enhancing the health and well-being of men in Kebbi State, the Nafisa Nasir Foundation in collobortaion with the Medicare Cancer Foundation has flagged off a free Prostate Cancer Screening Exercise, in Birnin Kebbi.

Advertisement

The screening is aimed at raising awareness and promoting early detection of prostate cancer, a critical health issue affecting men across the region.

As prostate cancer continues to pose a significant health risk, particularly for men over the age of 40, the wife of Kebbi state governor Nafisa Nasir and founder Medicaid the initiative underscores the commitment of the Kebbi State Government, Nafisa Nasir Foundation and the Medicaid cancer foundation to addressing men’s health needs.

According to Aminu Attahiru, Chairman of the Nanas Foundation, the screening exercise provides men with the opportunity to not only undergo vital health exams, but also to engage in meaningful talks about health issues that concern them.

Advertisement

Muhammad Shuaibu, State Coordinator of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, said their work with the Nanas Foundation aims to raise awareness, early identification, and, eventually, lessen the burden of prostate cancer in Kebbi State.

Participants at the event received free screenings, educational materials, and consultations with healthcare professionals to understand the risk factors and symptoms associated with prostate cancer.

Beneficiaries thanked the government and foundations for this initiative.