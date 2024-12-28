Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has expressed sadness over the death of Hajiya Maryam Namadi and Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, the mother and son of Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi.

Hajiya Maryam Namadi passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, followed by the untimely death of Abdulwahab Umar Namadi just 24 hours later in a fatal accident.

The devastating news was received by Governor Idris with great shock and sorrow.

In his condolence message to Governor Namadi, Governor Idris prayed for strength and courage for his counterpart to endure this profound loss.

He also prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased, grant them mercy, and admit them into Aljannat Firdaus.