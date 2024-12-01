Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris has outlined efforts to rehabilitate the crucial healthcare facility during a visit to the Arugungu General Hospital.

The Governor stated that a comprehensive plan is underway to invest one billion Naira in upgrades, aiming to enhance medical services for local residents.

The proposed budget allocates 500 million Naira for rehabilitation work and an additional 500 million Naira for new medical equipment and facilities.

The Governor demonstrated his commitment to welfare of the populace by distributing 20 million Naira to victims of recent accidents in the area, addressing their immediate needs during unforeseen circumstances.

Governor Idris also officially commissioned a new 1-kilometer road project in Augungu Local Government, marking a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing development initiatives.

The road features well-constructed drainage systems, which are expected to alleviate transportation challenges and improve accessibility for local residents.

Emir Muhammad Mera attended the commissioning ceremony, praising Governor Idris for his dedication to enhancing infrastructure and quality of life for the people of Kebbi State.