Fist lady of Kebbi state and Founder NASARA Foundation ,Zainab Idris has urged Fulani women beneficiaries who received cash Grant to invest it on various small businesses to become self reliance.

The wife of the governor stated this at Rugar Fulani Hotingo Center during the disbursement of Cash grant to 500 Fulani women.

The first lady, represented by the Permanent Sectery ministry for local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad Maikurata enphasised on the importance of making Judicious use of what they have received to stand on there feet and improve their livelihood.

While urging them to allow there children to be train on various skills,

She therefore assured that Nasara Foundation will continue to support and improve the wellbeing of the people in the state.

In her remarks the state Women leader, of Miyetti ALLAH Cattle Breaders Association, Hajiya Hauwa Muhammad thank the wife of the governor on behalf of the beneficiaries for her kind guesture she assured that the Fulani women will make proper use of the cash Grant given to them.

Speaking earlier the coordinator NASARA foundation Alhaji Abdulrasheed Bala while highlighting some of the empowerment program been carried out in the state by the Faundation, he said each of this beneficiaries where drawn from Various Rugar Fulani and each of them will be going home with 20 thousand naira.