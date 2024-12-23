The joint security Taskforce in Imo State is not leaving anything to chance as they are strategising to deploy operatives to flash points to secure lives and property before, during and after the festivities.

Speaking at a confidence building patrol at Ndubuisi Kanu square in Owerri the Imo State capital, the commander, 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General Usman Lawal sent a strong message to criminals who would want to carry out their nefarious activities to stay clear.

He assured the residents to go about their lawful duties as the yuletide will be peaceful.