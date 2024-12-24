Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has raised concern over statistics showing that seven out of every eight children in Jigawa State cannot read English or their mother tongue, Hausa.

TVC News Reporter Yusif Isah reports that the governor raised the concern during the official signing

of Memorandum of Understanding with a UK-based education solution provider on how to enhance literacy and numeracy skills across the state.

Education is widely regarded as the foundation of socioeconomic development, exposing individuals to various activities and opportunities.

In Nigeria, state and federal governments prioritize education in their annual budgets.

Jigawa State, for instance, allocated over ₦120 billion to the education sector in the 2025 appropriation, amounting to over 30 percent of the total budget exceeding UNESCO’s benchmark.

But despite these efforts, the results are not impressive as Data from New Globe, a UK-based education solution provider, reveals that seven out of every eight children in Jigawa State are illiterate, unable to read or write in English or their mother tongue.

To address this challenges and transform basic education, Jigawa State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NewGlobe, a UK-based education solution provider.

The MoU, signed, will enhance literacy and numeracy skills across the state.

The Jigawa State Government has also implemented various initiatives to address this issue, including the provision of literacy and skills training for adult women.

The NewGlobe’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Jay Kimmelman, assured that the ‘Jigawa Unite’ initiative will transform education for every child in the state.

Over 1,000 schools will implement ‘Jigawa Unite’ in the first phase, with the remaining schools managed by the state’s education teams to foster healthy competition and continuous improvement.