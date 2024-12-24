The Jigawa state government has commenced payment of the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

According to a statement signed by the Jigawa State Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Muhammad K Dagaceri, some workers have already received bank alerts for their December salary.

This development comes after Governor Umar Namadi announced the approval to pay the new minimum wage starting from December 1, 2024.

Workers in the state expressed gratitude to Governor Namadi for fulfilling his promise.

The Jigawa State Government has called on workers to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to duty and supporting the government.