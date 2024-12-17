The Jigawa State High Court No. 8 has convicted and sentenced two kidnappers, Sani Mohammed and Babannan Saleh to death by hanging.

This verdict was delivered by Presiding Judge Justice Mohammed Musa Kaugama.

According to court records, the convicts were prosecuted on seven counts of charges, including abduction, criminal conspiracy, robbery, culpable homicide, and house trespass.

The court heard testimony from eight witnesses and found the defendants guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

The kidnappers’ reign of terror began in June 2021, when they stormed the house of Hamidan Abdu in Ringim Local Government Area, robbing him of an unspecified amount of money and abducting him.

The victim was later released after a ransom of N12 million was paid.

In a separate incident, the kidnappers attacked and abducted Mr. Eze Viginus Emmanuel in his shop in Kano State, demanding a ransom of N8 million.

Babannan Saleh was also convicted in a separate case involving culpable homicide, abduction, and criminal conspiracy.

He was sentenced to death by hanging for these crimes, in addition to 10 and 3 years imprisonment without the option of fine.