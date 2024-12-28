An Italian journalist has been arrested in Iran for more than a week, according to Italy’s foreign ministry.

Cecilia Sala works for both Il Foglio newspaper and Chora Media, a podcast startup.

The foreign ministry stated that it has been following Ms Sala’s case with “utmost attention” since her detention by Tehran police on December 19.

There was no immediate confirmation of the arrest by Iranian officials.

Chora Media said in a separate statement that Ms Sala was being held in solitary confinement at the Evin prison in Tehran and that no reason had been given for her detention.

Italy’s foreign ministry announced that Paola Amadei, Rome’s ambassador in Tehran, had paid her a visit to check on her incarceration conditions, and that she had been allowed to make two phone calls to her family.

It additionally said that Italy “has been working with Iranian authorities to clarify Cecilia Sala’s legal situation.”

Italy’s Defence Minister Giudo Crosetto said that her arrest was “unacceptable” adding that Italy was using “high-level political and diplomatic action” to try to secure her release.

According to Chora Media, Ms. Sala left Rome for Iran on 12 December with a valid journalist visa and had carried out several interviews, producing three episodes of her “Stories” podcast.

It added that she had been due to fly back to Rome on 20 December, but her phone went “silent” after she exchanged a few messages on 19 December.

In the days leading up to her arrest, Ms. Sala had been active on social media, posting about her interview subjects and general photos around Tehran.

Last week, Iran summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran and a senior Italian diplomat over the arrest of two Iranian nationals, citing Iranian media. Reports said.

