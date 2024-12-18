Israeli military vehicles advanced on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Wednesday, opening fire and igniting a burning that crippled the intensive care unit, according to the hospital’s director.

According to Kamal Adwan Hospital’s director, Hussam Abu Safiya, the intensive care unit (ICU) became inoperable after catching fire as a result of Israeli bombardment.

“The Israeli vehicles deliberately targeted the intensive care unit and were directly and clearly shooting towards it,” he said.

Medical teams managed to evacuate patients on respirators “miraculously” as the fire broke out inside the facility.

Abu Safiya emphasised that the hospital’s ICU is the only specialised care department still functioning in northern Gaza.

The hospital has been repeatedly attacked since early October, when the Israeli military launched a ground incursion in northern Gaza.

Israel said the operation is intended to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

Palestinians, on the other hand, accuse Israel of aiming to occupy the territory and force its population to flee.

The offensive has exacerbated an already severe humanitarian disaster.

Since October, limited humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving residents on the brink of famine.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, launched on Oct. 7, 2023, has killed more than 45,000 people, devastated the enclave, and triggered a humanitarian catastrophe.

Last month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) related to its actions in Gaza.

