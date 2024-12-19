As Israel and Hamas seemed to be moving closer to a ceasefire in the current 14-month battle, the Israeli military issued an evacuation order in central Gaza on Wednesday ahead of a planned invasion.

Four house blocks in the central Gazan refugee camp of Bureij were specifically targeted by the order. The evacuation was prompted, according to Israel Defense Forces, by rockets fired by Palestinian militants from the area toward Israel.

The military urged residents to relocate to a “humanitarian zone” in Muwasi, but such zones have gotten increasingly overcrowded over the conflict.

The evacuation order comes as efforts to mediate a ceasefire and liberate captives appear to be gathering traction following a lengthy break in talks.

Despite the military’s continued shelling, which has killed over 45,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, there are indications that both sides are eager to engage.

The impact of continual evacuations is substantial, with more than 90% of Gaza’s population relocated at some point throughout the fight, which began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas killed about 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 250 hostages, with 100 remaining in captivity and many believed dead.

The humanitarian crisis worsens as the Israeli military prepares for more offensives, while peace talks continue.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s designated special envoy for hostage affairs at his official residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday in a further sign of progress towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, has been striving to end the war in the Gaza Strip for months.

