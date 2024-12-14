The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) has indicated that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will conduct more nuclear inspections due to the country’s increased nuclear capabilities.

Mohammad Eslami, speaking during the presentation of a new high-power radio frequency generator on Saturday, stated that Iran’s nuclear programs conform with IAEA norms and safeguards.

Eslami stated that the country expects to create 20,000 megawatts of electricity from nuclear power by 2040, and that the Bushehr nuclear power plant has already connected 70 billion kilowatt-hours to the national grid.

He emphasised the environmental benefits of nuclear energy as “clean and sustainable,” stating that “a single uranium fuel pellet produces as much thermal energy as 481 cubic meters of gas or one ton of coal.”

Elsami said, “This is a long-standing propaganda effort by Zionist entity, which has never succeeded,” denouncing the Western accusations against Iran’s nuclear program as baseless.

The Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the agency’s safeguards agreements serve as the foundation for Iran’s ongoing collaboration with the IAEA, the Iranian atomic head added.

He claimed that Iran had given the IAEA the information it needed about facilities that had previously been contested.