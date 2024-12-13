Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has proposed scrapping one of the country’s two nationwide elections to save money, suggesting a return to a format similar to that employed during the country’s three-decade era of authoritarian leadership.

Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, currently has two elections: one for presidents and national and regional legislatures, and another for mayors, governors, and regents.

Mr Prabowo proposed eliminating the second election and instead having regional legislatures choose mayors and governors, which he claimed would free up cash for school renovations and meals.

Mr Prabowo’s suggestion of having legislators choose local leaders is reminiscent of the “New Order” era of late strongman ruler Suharto, his former father-in-law, under whom he served as special forces commander.

He was later dismissed from the military amid allegations of human rights abuses, which he has consistently denied.

Mr Prabowo swept February’s election with 58 per cent of the vote in what was his third attempt at the presidency, and quickly consolidated power by forming a parliamentary coalition that includes all but one political party.

Some political activists and academics have expressed concern about the extent of Mr Prabowo’s power and how he will use it, given his past under Mr Suharto’s 32-year autocracy and previous critical statements about democracy.