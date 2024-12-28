A state funeral with full military honors, including a gun salute, was held in India on Saturday, in honor of former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, who was instrumental in the early 1990s economic liberalisation of the nation.

Advertisement

Following Singh’s death on Thursday at the age of 92, the state proclaimed seven days of mourning.

The formr PM, Singh served from 2004 until 2014.

President Draupadi Murmu led the ceremonies, which were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country’s top civilian and military officials. Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also attended the event.

Advertisement

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, who referred to Singh as his mentor and guide, joined his family in praying before his cremation.

Earlier, mourners had gathered to pay their respects to Singh. His casket, wrapped with floral garlands, was taken to the Congress Party headquarters in New Delhi by a guard of honour.

Advertisement

It was then taken through the capital to the cremation grounds, accompanied by guards of soldiers and accorded full state honours.

Modi called Singh one of India’s “most distinguished leaders”.

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden described Singh as a “true statesman,” noting that he “charted pathbreaking progress that will continue to strengthen our nations – and the world – for generations to come.”

Singh was born in 1932 in the mud-house village of Gah in what is now Pakistan but was once British-ruled India. He studied economics to discover a means to reduce poverty in the enormous country.