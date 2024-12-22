The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has arrived, Ilorin the state capital following the death of a young man in police custody.

Mr Jimoh Abdulquadri of Balogun of Fulani community, Ilorin, Kwara state reportedly died in the police custody in the state.

It was gathered that the deceased was arrested by the police operatives on December 19, 2024 for allegedly owing someone, identified as Peter, a sum of N220,000.

He reportedly died on December 20, 2024.

Family members of the deceased claimed that he was tortured to death, calling on concerned authorities to investigate the matter and arrest culprits in order to get justice.

The people accused police operatives in the headquarters of the state police command of beating and breaking head of the deceased with hard object, with nose allegedly oozing blood.

The family also accused police of plan to cover up, calling on authorities concerned to interven.

The IGP is ready on his way to the family house of the deseased.