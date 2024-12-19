Following the devastating incident that led to a stampede at a funfair in Ibadan, the Police have confirmed that 35 children lost their lives in the incident, while six others were critically injured.

According to a statement made available by the Oyo State Police Command, the organisers of the event, including the main sponsor, Naomi Silekunola, and her media partner, Agidigbo FM, the principal of the school, and five others, have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.

The police stated that the event was organised by Wings Foundation and media partners Agidigbo FM, without proper permission or safety measures in place.

The police said they have commenced an investigation into the incident and have promised to bring those responsible to justice.

The Oyo State Police Command expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that everything is being done to prevent such incidents in the future.